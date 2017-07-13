Manitoba family reflects on moving into Canada's first Habitat for Humanity home

Tim Penner was just two years old when his family moved into their Habitat for Humanity home in Winkler.

It was February 1987 and the house the Penners helped build was the first to be constructed in Canada.

“I remember businessmen in town talking about getting the project going,” recalled Tim’s mother, Gloria. “So, we filled out an application and when someone came and knocked on our apartment door to tell us we got it, I burst into tears.”

“It was so exciting to have a place where I could put a nail in the wall wherever I wanted because the place was mine,” she laughed. “I could have a yard, plant a garden, choose my own décor. It was so special.”

The Penners lived in their home until three years ago and only moved due to mobility issues.

Tim said while he was too young to have helped with the construction, doing his part by being involved with the charity over the years is his way of giving back.

“And I just can’t say enough about what (former U.S. president Jimmy Carter) has done," he said. “Who knows if Habitat would have had the level of impact it has had world-wide without his support.”

Volunteer builder Joe Plett agrees. The 78-year-old Winnipegger has participated in at least six Habitat building blitzes with Carter.

“I even worked on one that was just a half mile away from his home in Georgia,” beamed Plett, who has been involved with Habitat since 1993.

Plett has high praise for the families who live in the homes he helps them create.