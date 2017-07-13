Single dad builds Habitat for Humanity home for his family in Winnipeg

As a construction worker, Todd Gauthier is no stranger to swinging a hammer and pounding in nails.

However, the 38-year-old-father of two young daughters says it’s a little different when you are doing it in what will eventually be your very own home.

Add to that, you have former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, pitching in by sawing, drilling and measuring materials for your new stairway to the front door.

“I don’t think that the reality of what is going on really kicked in until they came over to me and shook my hand,” Gauthier said about the Carters visiting the site of his Habitat for Humanity home. “That’s when I was overcome with emotion.”

Gauthier said he has been able to meet a number of the other families who, like him, are participating in building their homes as part of the “sweat equity” which is required to be eligible for the program. He said knowing he is “literally building the roof over his head” is pretty surreal.

“I’m excited about the new neighbourhood we are creating here,” he said with a smile as he prepared to haul an armful of lumber to the volunteers working on his corner bungalow.

As for his daughters, seven-year-old Carmin and nine-year-old Chloie, Gauthier said they are beside themselves with excitement to move in to their “new digs.”