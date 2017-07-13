Teen girl, Winnipeg man arrested for kidnapping, assault following online dating scam

A 17-year-old girl and a 20-year-old Winnipeg man are facing robbery, kidnapping and assault charges after they allegedly lured a victim through an online dating site.

Police say the victim – 30-year-old man – showed up to a home for a date that he arranged through a "popular online dating site" July 23, 2016. There he found the teen girl waiting with a man. A second man arrived a short time later and attacked the victim, stabbing him in the lower body and robbing him of personal belongings, including his car keys. One of the accused withdrew cash from the victim's bank account while the others continued assaulting him.

The 30-year-old was then forced into his own vehicle and driven to the north Perimeter Highway, where the driver landed the vehicle in a ditch causing "extensive damage." The suspects then abandoned the victim and fled.

The following day, the injured victim was spotted trying to flag down motorists on the same highway, east of Pipeline Street. He was picked up by a passerby and taken to a hospital in Winnipeg. The RCMP had been notified and, when the victim arrived at the hospital, Winnipeg police were also called.

Police arrested the 17-year-old on July 31, 2016 and charged her with a number of offences including robbery, assault with a weapon, kidnapping, administer noxious thing with intent to endanger life or cause bodily harm, forcible confinement and unlawfully in a dwelling house.

On July 12, 2017 – almost a year later – police then arrested 20-year-old Joseph Bernard Richard. He was charged with a number of similar offences.