'Never play near fire': Winnipeg boy wants Canada Day tragedy to serve as a warning

Eleven-year-old Luke Cusson is gradually getting used to the idea that he may never play the saxophone or knit again.

“Every day, he realizes something else in his life that has been changed forever,” said Carol Polowy-Cusson, who is still in shock over a tragic incident that claimed her son’s right hand on Canada Day.

On the evening of July 1, the precocious boy tossed what Winnipeg Police referred to as a “homemade incendiary device” into a bonfire in East Kildonan where he was staying that night.

“His right hand blew off and he had shrapnel in his right leg,” she said in an interview from Winnipeg’s Children’s Hospital. “The surgeons, who have been amazing, were able to re-attach the hand, his thumb and two fingers, but the fingers didn’t take so they had to be amputated.”

He has also developed a bacterial infection and is on the “strongest antibiotics they can give him.”

Polowy-Cusson said while she is trying to focus on the day-to-day world they now live in, she has to consider the long term.

“He will need several more surgeries, prosthetics and rehabilitation,” said the single mom, who also has a 16-year-old son.

Polowy-Cusson’s friends didn’t waste time to do what they could to offer support when they heard that Luke had been severely injured.

“Carol is a lifelong friend of mine who never admits to needing help,” said Lori Cruz “She is a fiercely independent mother who proudly supports her household. When I found out what happened to Luke, I knew she would never ask for help, so I reached out to her to ask if I could help in any way. She politely thanked me for the offer and that was that.”

Not taking no for an answer, Cruz created a GoFundMe page.

Polowy-Cusson, a registered massage therapist who just opened up her own clinic called Motion Mechanics in North Kildonan, said she is selling her business to concentrate on Luke’s recovery.

She chuckled as she recalled her “little scientist” being adamant she deliver his microscope to the hospital so he could examine pieces of his skin.

“He has informed the staff he wants to know step-by-step what is going on.”

Polowy-Cusson said Luke wants to send a message to his peers.