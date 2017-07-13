Something brewing for Bombers fans? IGF still lacks Winnipeg-made beer

After years of Bombers fans lamenting they can’t enjoy local beers at Investors Group Field (IGF), a glimmer of sudsy hope is on the horizon.

According to Manitoba Brewers Association president John Heim, he received an "inviting" call from Winnipeg Blue Bombers president Wade Miller Thursday afternoon, and is planning to speak with him next week.

“It’s exciting for sure,” Heim said, adding it’s the first time he’s heard back from anyone with the organization, despite repeated attempts to open discussions.

Since the home stadium of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers opened in 2013, concourse taps have poured plenty of pints—as evidenced by legendary beer snakes of seasons past—but no made-in-Manitoba brews have filled those plastic cups.

Heim said “that’s a shame,” because he knows people like to support local business, whether it’s a sports team or craft brewer.

In Winnipeg, only Shaw Park and the Goldeyes pour local beer, but Heim, also the president of Torque Brewing, said he and his fellow brewers are keen to change that.

Through the MBA, he said they have a “collective voice (to call) for these venues to consider making a small if not large part of their product to be local.”

A Bombers spokesperson explained plainly that sponsorship agreements preclude IGF from featuring local products, and otherwise support “local companies as best we can within the parameters of our agreements.”

Meanwhile, the organization’s rivals to the west, the Saskatchewan Roughriders, spent months working on a deal with the Saskatchewan Craft Brewers Association to sell beer at Regina’s new Mosaic Stadium only to see it fall apart this week.

In a press release, the Roughriders committed to continuing the “collective approach to finding an agreement that is satisfactory to all parties in 2018.”

Heim said he’s prepared and anxious to start the same discussions in Winnipeg.

“If he says, ‘You know what John, we’ve got two years left on this deal and we’re locked in, and we’ll pencil (local beers) in for 2018, 2019,’ whatever,” he said. “We’re not in a position as a brewing association, nor do I think we want to be the only beers at a stadium.”

But in some way – maybe as a local beer kiosk, or a few local taps – he’s “hopeful” kicking off discussions with Miller and the Bombers will be fruitful.