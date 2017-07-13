Winnipeg woman followed, grabbed while jogging on Corydon Avenue

Winnipeg Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man who followed and attempted to assault a woman in the River Heights area Wednesday evening.

According to a police news release, the woman was jogging near Corydon Avenue and Lindsay Street when a man she didn't know approached her and "made a motion as if he was asking for the time."

Police said she provided the time and continued to jog, but noticed "the male was still following her."

"It was at this time that the male grabbed the victim and attempted to assault her," the release said.

A brief struggled ensued, then the victim managed to get away, fleeing with "minor injuries."

The man is believed to be in his late 20s to early 30s in age, standing at about five-foot-nine with an athletic build, weighing in the neighbourhood of 190-200 lbs.

He had short black hair that was shorter on the sides, was clean shaven, and wore a dark blue shirt with a white stripe down the side, dark pants, runners, as well as "sunglasses, a silver chain, and a square electronic watch."