Five things to do in Winnipeg this weekend, July 14-16

Surf and turf?

The Winnipeg Goldeyes are on a hot winning streak. If you are looking for something to do Friday, July 14, head to Shaw Park and cheer on the Fish as they play the Kansas City T-Bones. Game time is 7:00 p.m. Ticket info at www.goldeyes.com

Celebrate history in West Winnipeg

The St. James-Assiniboia Museum is hosting its annual Pioneer Heritage Festival on Saturday, July 15 from noon until 4:40 p.m. at 3180 Portage Ave. The three F’s – family, fun and FREE are being represented at this event that will take place rain or shine. Enjoy refreshments, historical theatre, tours, live entertainment, crafts, games and a silent auction st.jamesassiniboiamuseum@gmail.com

Strap on your dancing shoes

Whether you are an experienced dancer or think you have two left feet, check out Saturday Night Swingout at Ted Motyka’s Dance Studio, 460 Main St. Beginner Lindy or Jive lesson at 8:00 p.m. and then dance from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at www.swingout.ca.

Family Fusion DIY at the WAG

The Winnipeg Art Gallery invites the community for an afternoon of family fun inspired by Picasso on Sunday, July 16 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Family Fusion: Pablo’s Picnic features interactive tours of the Picasso exhibitions, artmaking on the rooftop, and light snacks. Admission is just $30 per family (up to two adults and four children under 18) or $20 per family for WAG members, and covers entry to the permanent collection galleries www.wag.ca

Food trucks replace horses at The Downs