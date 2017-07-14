Manitobans can enjoy free access to parks this weekend

If you need an incentive to get out of the city this weekend, consider taking advantage of free access to Manitoba’s provincial parks.

In celebration of Canada’s Parks Day, visitors to provincial parks will not require vehicle permits between July 14 and 16.

This weekend also falls on the 50th anniversary of Birds Hill Park, which will host activities, guided walks, musical entertainment, and amphitheatre presentations.

Interpretive programs are also available at Hecla/Grindstone, Grand Beach, Saint Norbert, St. Malo Spruce Woods and Whiteshell provincial parks.