Police seek suspect who touched mom, child in stroller in Osborne Village

A mom says a man touched her and her child inappropriately while out for a walk in broad daylight in Osborne Village this week.

According to a Winnipeg police press release, the woman was walking with her child in a stroller when she noticed a man following her near Assiniboine Avenue and Garry Street at around 3 p.m. Thursday. She ignored him until she got to the Osborne Street Bridge, where the suspect touched her back and shoulders. She confronted him and the man then touched the child.