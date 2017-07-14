Police seek suspect who touched mom, child in stroller in Osborne Village
The mom says a man in his late 20s or early 30s followed her from Assiniboine Avenue and Garry Street.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A mom says a man touched her and her child inappropriately while out for a walk in broad daylight in Osborne Village this week.
According to a Winnipeg police press release, the woman was walking with her child in a stroller when she noticed a man following her near Assiniboine Avenue and Garry Street at around 3 p.m. Thursday. She ignored him until she got to the Osborne Street Bridge, where the suspect touched her back and shoulders. She confronted him and the man then touched the child.
The mom and child fled to a nearby business and contacted police.
Police are now seeking a man in his late 20s or early 30s, with a medium build, short, buzz-cut style blonde hair with no shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
-
Blue Bombers This Week
-
Blue Bombers This Week
Tait: Predictions pile up in long start to Blue Bombers season