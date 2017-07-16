Five Winnipeg-made fringe shows to catch during 29th annual festival

The Winnipeg Fringe Festival kicks off on Wednesday July 19. With an endless variety of shows playing across the city for the following 12 days, it can be tough deciding which to catch. Here are 5 locally-produced shows to look out for:

Outside Joke: The Improvised Musical

If you check out Outside Joke and like what you see, go again and be treated to a brand new improv musical each time—bring ideas with you, because these playful performers take suggestions from the audience. Rave reviews from previous years are one reason to add it to your Fringe must-hit-list, but the debut performance of the troupe’s newest member is another. Outside Joke: The Improvised Musical plays between July 20-29 at the Gas Station Arts Centre.

Macbeth

A cast of young up-and-comers breathe new life into the classic Shakespearian play, Macbeth. This group of seven has a history of success with five knock-out Fringe shows, including a sold out run of “As you Like it” in 2013 and last year’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Between July 19-30, the performers of Knavish Hedgehog Productions will perform at PTE mainstage, shedding new light on a classic tale of fate and ambition.

Riot Revolt Resist Repeat

Set in an alternate timeline, this timely, original play follows Iskwe, a young Cree woman living in Winnipeg who embarks outside of the walled city to find her missing sister. It’s a story of justice, revenge and truth that draws inspiration from real events and stories of Indigenous resistance. Written and directed by Anishinaabe playwright Frances Koncan, Riot Revolt Resist Repeat has 11 shows scheduled at The Rocker.

After the Cause

Take a walk on the dark side by checking out After the Cause, a contemporary dance performance examining the consequences of one’s choices and the effects that linger. Rachelle Bourget choreographed and performed the piece, which debuts at the Rachel Browne Theatre on Wednesday July 19, with seven more shows to follow. Bourget is a graduate of The School of Contemporary Dancers and has appeared in music videos for multiple Winnipeg-based bands.

(MINI) DEMON OF DEATH