Major crimes unit investigating vehicle fire in northwest Winnipeg

The Winnipeg Police Service's major crimes unit is investigating after a vehicle fire Saturday night seriously injured four people in the Brooklands neighbourhood.

Scant details are available about what cops referred to in a prepared statement as "a motor vehicle collision/fire," or the cause of the fire, which left a patch of asphalt charred and scattered with debris on Gallagher Avenue near Midmar Avenue.

Police said emergency personnel responded to the fiery incident at approximately 11:15 p.m, after which the injured parties, who were between the ages of 17 and 35, were rushed to hospital as the fire was extinguished.

Police also confirmed four people involved in the crash were treated in hospital for "serious injuries," but were unable to provide any additional information Sunday afternoon.