200th anniversary approaches of treaty that led to founding of Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — A treaty regarded by some as the founding document of Winnipeg is about to mark a milestone anniversary.

The 1817 Peguis-Selkirk Treaty was signed 200 years ago this Tuesday.

The treaty established the Red River Settlement in the valley of the river by the same name.

It was signed after an agreement was reached between Salteaux Chief Peguis and Thomas Douglas, the 5th Earl of Selkirk.

Members of the Manitoba Living History Society marked the anniversary on Sunday by dressing in the appropriate attire and re-creating the event at Seven Oaks House Museum.

The treaty also established the initial relationship between First Nations and the Crown in Western Canada, despite it being signed well before Confederation in 1867.

“Chief Peguis came from the Great Lakes area and settled in Netley Creek, the Selkirk Settlers arrived in 1812, and both had difficulties with seasons, with planting crops and with basically existing,” said Marie Zorniak of the Manitoba Living History Society.

“They each shared their resources with each other and their knowledge, so it was an agreement set up to establish a community.”