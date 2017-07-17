Happy birthday, Mr. President: Famous Marilyn Monroe Dress coming to Winnipeg

The famous dress Marilyn Monroe wore to sing Happy Birthday to President John F. Kennedy is making its way to Winnipeg this weekend.

Save-On-Foods is hosting six public viewings of the world’s most expensive gown in its Canadian stores – half being in Winnipeg.

It’s the first time the gown is being publicly displayed in Western Canada, according to the budget grocery store.

Business magnate and Save-On-Foods owner Jim Pattison purchased the dress for US$4.8 million last November.

The gown, adorned with 6,000 hand-sewn rhinestones, 2,500 crystals, and worn just three months before the star’s death, debuted in Pattison’s hometown of Luseland, Sask. last week.

Nearly 500 people have expressed interest on the Facebook event page for Winnipeg viewings.

Public Viewings in Winnipeg:

Friday July 21, 9am-8pm

Save-On-Foods

1399 McPhillips Street

Saturday, Jul 22, 9am-8pm

Save-On-Foods

410-400 North Town Road

Sunday July 23, 9am-5pm

Save-On-Foods