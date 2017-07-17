Winnipeg police investigate murder following Main Street incident
A man was found critically injured in the front entrance of a business.
Winnipeg police are investigating a murder after finding a man critically injured in the city's Logan neighbourhood.
On Sunday at around 10:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report of an injured man in the front entrance of a building in the 600 block of Main Street.
The man was transported to hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
