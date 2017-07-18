Criminal investigation: Winnipeg policeman accused of threatening fellow officer
WINNIPEG — A 15-year member of the Winnipeg Police Service has been charged in an incident last year between two on-duty officers.
A statement issued by police says the 40-year-old officer was arrested following a criminal investigation by the force's professional standards unit.
He is charged with two counts of pointing a firearm and two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.
The officer was released on a promise to appear and is on administrative leave.
The director of Manitoba's Independent Investigations Unit had been monitoring the investigation and was notified of the arrest.
