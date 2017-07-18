Canada Games: Manitoba soccer player finds competitive edge in playing with boys

The Canada Summer Games are still a week and a half away, but Sierra Halldorson is more than ready for her first match.

The Winnipeg-born player has been practicing with Team Manitoba for several months, attending regular soccer practices on the weekends, but the intensity has increased this week as the squad began a rigorous training camp at the competition venue.

“Today’s day two, so we’ll go usually twice a day for the next ten days up until the Games,” Halldorson said.

She credits the time spent playing with boys for giving her a competitive edge. She played with them when she was just starting out, before joining a club team, and now, with regular scrimmages against younger male athletes in her high performance training program.

“It’s faster, a lot faster. Boys, I find, are a lot more creative than us girls, which is a lot different in terms of moving the ball and taking players one on one,” she said. “It’s good to get that exposure to speeds of play and stuff like that.”

Halldorson is part of the Whitecaps FC Manitoba Academy Centre. She plays for a club team, Bonivital SC, as well, but gets a boost from the different opportunities provided by being a part of the high performance group.

Her regular training schedule is rigorous, to say the least. Ten months of the year, Halldorson gets up at 6:30 a.m. to practice before school, and lifts weights three times a week during her lunch hour.

She’s picked up numerous accolades during her twelve years in the sport, and has represented Manitoba on countless occasions. Some highlights include winning silver at the Western Canada Games in 2015, placing fifth last year at the national U16 club team finals and being named Manitoba Aboriginal Sport Female Athlete of the Year in 2016.

She’s going into her final year of high school in the fall, and has already committed to Trinity Western University in British Columbia for the 2018/2019 school year.

It’s not easy balancing schoolwork and an elite soccer training program, but Halldorson’s family has been behind her all the way.

“It’s been awesome. They come to basically every one of my games and drive me wherever, whenever,” she said.

She’s also grateful for the support from her band, the Pinaymootang First Nations. While she could have participated in the North American Indigenous Games, the timing didn’t work out and she chose to channel her efforts into getting ready for the Canada Summer Games.

Halldorson will have plenty of her own fans in the crowd for the team’s first match on July 30 against Team New Brunswick, but she is quick to say that there’s no home team advantage.