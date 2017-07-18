Residents asked to stay put as RCMP deals with 'armed' matter in Manitoba city

PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE, Man. — RCMP say they are currently dealing with a situation involving armed and barricaded people in central Manitoba.

Officers are at a home in the Oak Bay area of Portage la Prairie, about 85 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

RCMP spokeswoman Tara Seel said the emergency response team was called to the community early Tuesday morning.

"It is an armed and barricaded situation so we are working on containing it," Seel said.

"We are asking the public in the area to find shelter and stay there until further notified and we are asking all other residents of Portage to avoid the area."

People were also being asked not to post anything about what they are seeing on social media until the situation has ended.