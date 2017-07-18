Truck fire that injured 4 appears to have been caused by IED: police
Winnipeg police say a truck fire that sent four people to hospital over the weekend appears to have been caused by an improvised bomb that was detonated by accident.
Ally Siatecki, a spokeswoman for the Winnipeg Police Service, says the four picked up a bag carrying an improvised explosive device from the hood of another vehicle on Saturday.
Siatecki says the group didn't realize what was in the bag.
She says the bomb exploded when they opened the bag, setting the truck ablaze and causing it to crash into a fire hydrant.
Police said two men, aged 22 and 27, a 20-year-old woman, and a 17-year-old boy suffered severe burns during the blast.
No arrests have been made.
