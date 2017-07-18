Winnipeg airport workers vote to strike

Workers at the Winnipeg Airport Authority voted Monday evening to take strike action against their employer if the ongoing mediation talks reach a stalemate.

A strike could take place as early as Saturday at 12:01 a.m. should both parties fail to reach an agreement. In the event that the ongoing discussions prove productive, this deadline could be delayed.

Workers say they have a number of concerns, including their employer’s practice of contracting jobs to third parties.

“Our members have strong views about contracting out and understand first-hand how it undermines workplace safety and morale,” said Marianne Hladun, regional executive vice-president of the prairie chapter of the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), in a press release.

Together, PSAC and the Union of Canadian Transportation Employees (UTCE) represent about 150 employees of the Winnipeg Airport Authority, including airfield maintenance, labourers, IT workers, administrative workers and duty managers.