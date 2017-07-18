Making a splash: Winnipeg councillor wants to build on water park success

Recognizing how the new Transcona water park has made a splash in his ward, an area councillor wants to copy and paste that model all over the city.

“It’s just been such an overwhelming success that I’m going to bring a motion to council that we introduce an aquatic park capital program to the city,” said Coun. Russ Wyatt.

Anecdotally, he’s confident the “demand is there”—he explained the new $5.8-million aquatic park, opened June 30, has “parents and kids coming from all over Winnipeg.”

“Last week they introduced a second cashier to process people more quickly... it’s been just amazing,” Wyatt said, adding daily attendance is double what it was before being upgraded, and lineups start more than an hour before it opens.

“Clearly we need to step up to meet that (demand),” he said.

The best way to do so, in his opinion, is by buying and owning the architectural rights of the facility to save professional engineering fees—to make the money committed to the new capital program he wants go further—then dropping similar aquatic parks down to replace aging facilities in other neighbourhoods.

“We have older outdoor pools that are towards the end of their life cycle, we should be looking strategically at (replacing those) with this type of facility located strategically around the city,” he said.

His motion, headed to Wednesday’s final council meeting of the summer, calls for as much as $3 million annually fund “five or six” similar projects over 10 years.

“Plus, you bring renewal into older neighbourhoods… an amenity like this, people want to live in that neighbourhood more, invest, raise a family, it’s all positive,” Wyatt said. “It goes hand in hand with the idea the mayor has been talking about, growing up rather than out.