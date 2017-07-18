Charges laid against veteran Winnipeg officer for police feud

A long-time member of the Winnipeg police is facing charges following a feud with a fellow officer.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, the professional standards unit had been involved with a criminal investigation since multiple incidents "between two on-duty members that occurred in 2016."

"The investigation has resulted in the arrest of a 40-year-old male, a fifteen-year member of the service," the statement said.

That officer, who has been released on a promise to appear while on administrative leave, faces several threat-related charges for his alleged involvement.

The charges include two counts of pointing a firearm, and two others of "uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm."