Charges laid against veteran Winnipeg officer for police feud
The alleged on-duty conduct of a fifteen-year member of the Winnipeg Police service has landed him with several threat-related charges.
A long-time member of the Winnipeg police is facing charges following a feud with a fellow officer.
According to the Winnipeg Police Service, the professional standards unit had been involved with a criminal investigation since multiple incidents "between two on-duty members that occurred in 2016."
"The investigation has resulted in the arrest of a 40-year-old male, a fifteen-year member of the service," the statement said.
That officer, who has been released on a promise to appear while on administrative leave, faces several threat-related charges for his alleged involvement.
The charges include two counts of pointing a firearm, and two others of "uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm."
Police said the director of the Independent Investigations Unit, the provincial police watchdog, was notified of the officer's arrest, and had been monitoring the investigation.
