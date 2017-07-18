News / Winnipeg

Winnipeg police ID 50-year-old Main Street hotel homicide victim

Officers were called to the hotel, located on Main between Logan Avenue and Henry Avenue, around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, where they found a man covered in blood.

Winnipeg police have identified a man who died shortly after being found bloodied and unresponsive in a Main Street hotel lobby Sunday night. 

Police found 50-year-old John Blaine Flett, of Winnipeg, at 10:30 p.m. in critical condition. 

Police spokesperson Const. Tammy Skrabek said the man was found lying in a pool of blood in the Manwin hotel, where police were investigating Monday afternoon. 

He was rushed to the Health Sciences Centre but later died of his injuries. 

Skrabek said investigators will continue interviewing potential witnesses. 

This investigation is continuing by members of the homicide unit. Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
    

