Bomb injured four 'unintended victims' in Winnipeg

A bomb exploded in a residential Winnipeg neighbourhood late Saturday night, Winnipeg police confirmed, answering a question on the front of many minds after a truck carrying four passengers spontaneously burst into flames.

During a media briefing Tuesday, Const. Rob Carver explained investigators have so far determined the fire originated inside the cab, and it "appears to have come from an improvised explosive device (IED) that was detonated accidentally."

Carver, a spokesperson for the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS), had to choose his words carefully when describing the few details investigators can confidently confirm, as the investigation continues. His main message was that "there is not a continued concern for members of the general public in the city."

What police do know for certain is emergency services were called to the intersection of Gallagher Street and Midmar Avenue for a report of a motor vehicle collision, and that the vehicle was on fire.

But when first responders arrived, they found four victims outside the truck, which was fully engulfed in flames, all suffering from "severe burns."

Carver said the victims–including two men, 27 and 22-years-old, a 20-year old woman, and a 17-year-old boy–were all 'unintended victims' of the IED, which they had picked up unwittingly after finding it in a bag left in the parking lot of a nearby convenience store.

Carver could not speculate as to the IED's intended target, but he said police "do not believe this was designed to harm random people in the city."

Independent reports line up with police information

On Saturday night, people living in the quiet Brooklands neighbourhood where the explosion took place said they heard people screaming and saw a burst of flames when the truck caught fire and crashed into a fire hydrant.

Nick Chastellaine says his girlfriend, cousin and friend were in the truck.

He says his girlfriend found a backpack on the hood of another car in a nearby convenience store parking lot and took it inside the truck.

But when they drove away, disaster struck, leading him to think there was some kind of explosive in the bag.

Other neighbours told CTV News Winnipeg one of the men from the truck was on fire and had to rip off his clothing.

Chastellaine says his cousin is out of hospital, but says the other three are still being treated for serious burns.

The Major Crimes Unit is asking anyone with information to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).