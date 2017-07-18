Meth, cocaine, long-lost gun seized in traffic stop
Police observed a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot off Pembina Highway Monday evening.
Winnipeg Police seized a large quantity of drugs and a gun that had been missing for more than 30 years during a routine traffic stop this week.
Spokesperson Tammy Skrabek told reporters Tuesday that general patrol members first observed a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot off the Pembina Highway around 6:15 p.m. Monday.
The officers approached the vehicle and learned the driver, one of two occupants, was a prohibited driver, while also noticing methamphetamine inside the vehicle.
Upon further inspection, cops found cash and 26.5 grams of cocaine, which Skrabek called a "large quantity."
Officers also located and seized a loaded 9mm Browning handgun, "which was learned to have been reported stolen in 1981," according to a prepared statement.
For their alleged invovlement, Derreck Chad Maddock and Victoria Lee Woods face 42 charges between them, including weapons charges, posession of scheduled substances for the purpose of trafficking, and a number of breaches of court-ordered conditions.
