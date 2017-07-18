Meth, cocaine, long-lost gun seized in traffic stop

Winnipeg Police seized a large quantity of drugs and a gun that had been missing for more than 30 years during a routine traffic stop this week.

Spokesperson Tammy Skrabek told reporters Tuesday that general patrol members first observed a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot off the Pembina Highway around 6:15 p.m. Monday.

The officers approached the vehicle and learned the driver, one of two occupants, was a prohibited driver, while also noticing methamphetamine inside the vehicle.

Upon further inspection, cops found cash and 26.5 grams of cocaine, which Skrabek called a "large quantity."

Officers also located and seized a loaded 9mm Browning handgun, "which was learned to have been reported stolen in 1981," according to a prepared statement.