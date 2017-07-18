Peggo card glitches persist, lead to fare disputes, transit union says

A year after Winnipeg Transit rolled out its automated fare collection system, Peggo, problems with loading funds onto payment cards persist.

Whether transit users add money to their cards online or at a retail sales agent, it isn’t always available the next time they step on a bus.

Early last Tuesday, Winnipegger Jeremy Shields topped up his card on the Peggo website—he was already familiar with the process, and knows it usually takes about 48 hours for funds to become available.

But on Thursday afternoon he was still Peggo-poor. His card showed “insufficient funds” when tapped, so he filed a complaint and started carrying change in his pocket, “just in case.”

Good thing, too, because Shields’s Peggo card didn’t work again until Monday morning, almost a week after he topped it up.

“It’s annoying,” he said, reflecting on a week of explaining himself to bus drivers.

A city spokesperson said problems arose because the “autoload process was temporarily offline from Monday July 10 at 6 a.m. to Tuesday July 11 at 10 p.m.”

But as much as that affected the many transit users who rely on the autoload feature, it doesn’t account for Shields’s issue – because he manually added money – and he isn’t alone.

John Callahan, outgoing president of the Amalgamated transit Union local 1505, said there are frequent instances of presumably-full Peggo Cards turning up empty when tapped.

“This happens daily… actually several times a day, we’ll hear it from members,” he said. “Many operators are just going to say, ‘Whatever, go sit down;’ a lot are at that point now because it’s been such an issue.”

The worst part of it, according to Callahan, is that card misfires lead to an even greater issue Peggo was meant to eliminate: fare disputes, which he regards as “the prime reason for assaults” of bus operators.

The fatal assault of an operator in February began as a fare dispute, as do a “vast majority” of serious altercations on Winnipeg transit buses, Callahan explained.

He hoped the cards with the anthropomorphic, grinning bus logo would help reduce such incidents, but believes they’ve had the opposite effect.

“(Peggo) invites conflict, there’s no doubt about it,” Callahan said. “We definitely were hoping for a better outcome, hoping it would eliminate a lot of disputes, but unfortunately that’s not the case.”

Shields said he feels like the system’s unreliability is “setting people up to be confronting the bus driver,” and agrees it could lead to arguments.

“Most bus drivers are good about it… Some drivers don’t have patience for it.”

But as Callahan said, “how can they know” if a story about funds being added is true, or a ruse aimed at fare evasion.

Callahan sees the issue from the rider’s perspective, how it “creates a headache for them,” and he understands how things easily “escalate” from there—that’s why he believes the only recourse is taking fare collection “completely out of the hands of operators altogether.”

“It’s something that needs to be addressed… by anybody but the driver.”

Callahan said the city’s new Transit Advisory Committee (TAC) should determine how to eliminate the issue, whether it’s by regular inspectors, a more reliable automated system, or transit officers doing spot-checks.

“Once they have that (TAC) in place, we’ll have to wait and see.”