Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs elects Arlen Dumas as new grand chief
Former grand chief Derek Nepinak did not seek re-election.
There’s a new grand chief in Manitoba.
Arlen Dumas has been granted the highest honour at the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC), following an election at Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation in Nelson House Wednesday afternoon.
Dumas became chief of the Mathias Colomb Cree Nation in 2008, and has been previously involved in the AMC as a member of the executive, finance, treaty and self-government committees.
“I am honoured to be so strongly supported by my colleagues along with my community members, family and friends,” he said in a statement, following the release of the election results.
Derek Nepinak, who served as Grand Chief since 2011, chose not to pursue re-election, leaving voters to choose from Dumas, Craig Blacksmith, David Kobliski, Sharon Mason and Garry McLean.
