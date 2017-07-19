Police arrest suspect in Winnipeg stabbing death
John Blaine Flett was lying in a pool of blood in the lobby of the Manwin hotel.
A 57-year-old Winnipeg man is facing second-degree murder charges following a hotel stabbing.
Police arrested Eric John Guimond on Tuesday following an investigation into the weekend incident.
Officers say they were called to the Manwin hotel at around 10:30 p.m. July 16, where they found John Blaine Flett, 50, lying in a pool of blood in the lobby. Investigators have concluded that Flett was in a "dispute" with another man when he was stabbed in the upper body. Flett was rushed to hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced deceased.
Guimond has been detained in custody and the investigation is ongoing.
