Two Winnipeg venues top global list of 200 arenas and theatres

The ticket sales at two prominent Winnipeg entertainment venues speak – or perhaps sing – volumes.

The Burton Cummings Theatre and the formerly named MTS Centre have cracked a top-200 list of worldwide venues, based on mid-year ticket sales, according to industry magazine Pollstar.

The Burt, as it’s known to locals, placed 92nd in the world for theatre ticket sales, and the now-named Bell MTS Place landed 113th on the list of arena venues.

Officials at True North Sports + Entertainment (TNSE), which manages both the Burton Cummings Theatre and Bell MTS Place, are pleased to see the two venues rising to prominence on a global scale.

“This is a tough time for Canadian venues and Canadian promoters because the exchange rate hasn’t been working for us,” said Kevin Donnelly, TNSE’s senior vice president of venues and entertainment. “But to keep the traffic we’ve been able to has been the result of some hard work and again, we’ve had great responses – Ed Sheeran sold out this weekend, Bruno Mars coming later this summer – so the audience is still keen to attend and we’re still grateful for that.”

Donnelly cites the Burt as “a real turning point” in Winnipeg, partly thanks to the positive public response from on-going renovations.

“We’re adding to the technical components backstage but in the front of house, we’re still on concessions and seating improvements,” Donnelly said, noting that this summer is only the second year the theatre has had air conditioning.

Bell MTS Place is also undergoing extensive concourse renovations, which are expected to be finished before the NHL season starts this fall.

How Winnipeg’s top venues stack up against other Canadian cities

Theatres

#64 - Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, Calgary, Alberta

#78 – Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, Edmonton Alberta

#92 – Burton Cummings Theatre, Winnipeg, Manitoba

#121 – Sony Centre for the Performing Arts, Toronto, Ontario

Arenas

#26 – Air Canada Centre, Toronto, Ontario

#33 – Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec

#55 – Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia

#58 – Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa, Ontario

#90 – Budweiser Gardens, London, Ontario

#103 – Centre Videotron, Quebec City, Quebec

#106 – Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

#113 – Bell MTS Place, Winnipeg, Manitoba

#115 – FirstOntario Centre, Hamilton, Ontario