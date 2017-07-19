Canada Games: Winnipeg softball star eyes career in… hockey?

Softball player Logan Angers may be winding up for the Canada Summer Games, but the gloves are coming off soon after she’s done.

At just 17 years old, the Winnipegger already sports an impressive resume as a dual athlete.

She’ll be playing ball for Team Manitoba this summer, but when she’s not on the diamond, she’s on the ice as one of Canada’s top under-18 hockey goalies.

It’s a balancing act that – so far – is going smoothly. She started playing hockey first, at age five, and picked up softball at 10 years old.

“I haven’t been a goalie forever though - not until I was 11 actually,” she said. “My parents never let me. My older brother was a goalie and I guess they only wanted one.”

This summer, Angers will be on the field at John Blumberg Softball Complex – her home diamond – playing catcher as well as first and third base.

“I think it’s definitely going to be a really cool experience having family and friends being able to come,” Angers said. She appears mature and focused when thinking ahead to the competition, planning for success on the field but also “having fun and making sure we’re living in the moment, because it’s just great to be there.”

In 2014, Angers’ softball club team, the Smitty’s Terminators, won the national championships – the first time a team from Manitoba had claimed top spot in the U14 age group. This is one of her proudest moments in the sport, which she continues to love despite feeling the pressure of juggling both hockey and softball at once.

“If I didn’t like playing one of them, then it would be really hard to want to keep doing both of them and be so busy all the time,” she said, noting that the addition of schoolwork to the mix makes it more difficult during the academic year. “It’s been a little overwhelming at times but it hasn’t been all that bad.”

Angers will be heading to Quinnipiac University in Connecticut in 2018, where she will be sticking to her hockey roots and playing goalie for the Bobcats. As her career as a multisport athlete comes to a close at the end of high school, she plans to focus solely on her development as a hockey player – and she’s got high expectations.

“This year, I was at the Team Canada camp in May for hockey, and we should be finding out within the next couple days if I get to go back in August,” Angers said.

Being a part of that U18 team, if she makes it to the August camp, would mean a series against the United States and more international tournaments.

“For this year, that’s what I hope to do, and then in the future, next year there’s the U22 team and hopefully eventually the Olympic team.”