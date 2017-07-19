Winnipeg council votes to ask province $182 million for road repairs

If Mayor Brian Bowman has his way, $182 million in federal money will be spent smoothing out Winnipeg roads pockmarked with potholes.

On Wednesday, during city council’s last scheduled meeting before September, Bowman earned unanimous council support for a plan to request the chunk of cash – Winnipeg's largest federal funding request in years – from the New Building Canada Fund (NBCF) for the purpose of road renewal.

The mayor called the ask a “no brainer,” given that it doesn’t require additional funding from the province, which has pulled its purse strings tighter under Progressive Conservative rule.

“We’re not asking for one new dollar from the Province of Manitoba, so all we’re simply asking is that they send a letter to Ottawa, asking that Ottawa send $182 million to Winnipeg to help address the number one priority of Winnipeggers,” Bowman said.

Before and during Wednesday’s meeting, some councillors expressed concerns that pouring that federal money onto the roads for what is essentially routine maintenance was not the NBCF’s intent, and it could be better spent on new projects like a Chief Peguis Trail extension.

But Bowman remained adamant multiple surveys and polls have proven Winnipeggers want their roads fixed up more than they want new roads or any other project, and said the new ask is still below Winnipeg’s per-capita share.

“The majority of Manitobans live in the city of Winnipeg, well over 60 per cent… This would take our allocation under the NBCF to 34 per cent,” he said.

The only other NBCF funding Winnipeg has accessed is $45 million for the Waverley underpass project, requested originally in 2015, which is just seven per cent of the NBCF money meant for Manitoba.

Now Bowman is hoping council's unanimous support “sends a very clear signal” to the province, which could still choose to leverage its NBCF allocation for some other project.