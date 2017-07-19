Police find rifles, air guns in vehicle travelling through Winnipeg neighbourhood

A man and a woman are facing firearm-related offences after Winnipeg police found rifles and air guns in a vehicle travelling through the Spence neighbourhood.

A tactical support team superviser was travelling in the 500 block of Spence Street July 18 at around 7 p.m. when he noticed a man handling a rifle in the back of a vehicle. Officers tracked down the vehicle and found a number of weapons, including two SKS rifles, a .30-30 Winchester rifle and three air guns.

Police arrested Billy James Skerratt, 36, and Jessie Lynn McKay, 47. Apart from the firearms-related charges, McKay has been charged with possessing coedine and Skerratt is facing a breach of recognizance.