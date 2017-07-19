Assiniboine Park's Diversity Gardens to grow with Winnipeg council support

The Assiniboine Park Conservancy’s ambitious Diversity Gardens plan can finally take root after the City of Winnipeg confirmed multi-layered financial support Wednesday.

Originally unveiled in 2015, the $75 million conservatory replacement is set to be “more advanced” than just about any similar attraction in Canada, according to the park's chief operating officer Bruce Keats.

“The building itself is using state-of-the-art architectural techniques that we’re going to be very proud of to see when it gets finished,” Keats said, describing the project as “a celebration of plants and biodiversity.”

During Wednesday’s council meeting, Mayor Brian Bowman said he was “looking forward” to the projected 2019 completion date, but some of his council colleagues were hesitant to offer the project city support for lack of information—namely, APC’s business plan for the gardens.

Keats said the conservancy couldn’t release the business plan for competitive reasons.

Coun. Russ Wyatt wasn’t buying that, especially since “there’s going to be nothing like it in the city.”

“I believe we as a city must show due diligence,” Wyatt said. “We have delegated authority to (APC) to run the park, they’re doing a great job, we just want to make sure this very unique, first-of-its-kind facility in Winnipeg is done right.”

He said since public money is tied up, in what will be a city asset in the long-term, councillors should see every detail.

But only four other councillors agreed, while 11 sided with Bowman, who was comfortable with the business plan having been made available to administration.

“I’m satisfied our public servants are equipped to review and provide that advice,” Bowman said. “