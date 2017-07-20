'Her smile lit up the room': Family remembers pedestrian struck in downtown Winnipeg

The family of a woman who died after she was struck walking in downtown Winnipeg is remembering her as a “kind-hearted, genuine" person.

Kristapher Ryan, 58, was walking near St. Mary Avenue and Carleton Street at around 4 p.m. Monday when she was hit by a driver.

Ryan, known to her friends as Kris, was born in Winnipeg, and grew up going to school in St. Boniface. She was known for volunteering for a number of Winnipeg family service agencies as a support worker and counsellor.

“Her smile lit up the room and she would be kind to strangers and would move heaven and earth to help out those she loves,” her son Ryan Draho, an advertising account manager at Metro, said in a statement.

While Ryan had most recently been working for Diagnostics Services Manitoba, she had built a career on women's issues, with a focus on adoption.



That interest stemmed from her days at the University of Winnipeg, where she obtained a B.A. Honours in Psychology and Women’s Studies.

She eventually wrote a book on adoption, From We to Just Me, which was a reading requirement for some students taking women’s studies at her alma mater.

Following the publication of her book, she created her own publishing company. Since then, she has worked with Adoption Options Manitoba, Inc., the Manitoba Action Committee for the Status of Women and the Fort Garry Women’s Resource Centre.



According to Draho, Ryan was planning her retirement.



Police have yet to lay any charges in the collision, but they are still investigating.