Canada Games: Former Manitoba gymnast on track for new records

Not all athletes are fortunate enough to continue their careers after suffering from serious injuries, but Tegan Turner is one of the lucky few.

Winnipeg-born Turner is the University of Manitoba Bisons’ top female sprinter, but she only started training seriously when she started her first year of university. Up until then, she’d been a talented gymnast, winning gold medals at the sport’s national championships.

This won’t be her first Canada Games – she participated in the 2011 Winter Games in Halifax – but it will be her first time at the event as a track and field athlete.

“Unfortunately, I was injured in the first event (in the 2011 Games) so didn’t actually get to fully compete in them,” she said. “Still, the experience was wonderful, but I’m excited to really give it a good go in these ones and have some good races.”

Towards the end of high school, it became clear that Turner had plenty of talent in the shorter events – the 100m and 200m distances – and the nagging shoulder injury that had plagued the last couple years of her gymnastics career gave her the impetus to take sprinting more seriously. She had started training with her high school team in grade nine, but wasn’t as competitive on the track as she was in gymnastics at the time.

“My high school coach was great – clearly he saw that sprinting was going well and he saw gymnastics really complemented that,” Turner said. “All the strength that I had from gymnastics really helped my sprinting, and then the technique stuff we worked on in sprinting helped for some of the more power events in gymnastics like vault and floor exercise.”

The 21-year-old will be entering her fourth year of university this fall, and she is looking to continue her success as a member of the Bisons squad. She is studying kinesiology at the Fort Garry campus, and hopes to pursue graduate studies in physiotheraphy, medicine or education following her undergrad.

Turner competes in the 60m sprint – and occasionally the 300m distance – for the team during the indoor track season. This past winter season marked her first time in the 60m finals at nationals, where she placed sixth in a very competitive field.

“I’d made it individually for the 60m my first two years but had been just out of the final both years, so that was my goal coming in – to make the final – and anything after that was whatever happens, so I was pretty happy with it,” said Turner.

She’s got a few records to her name, too – including one with her 4x100m relay team at the Western Canada Games in 2015, where she topped the podium for each of the three events she entered.

“We ended up winning the gold medal but we also broke a provincial record so that was really cool,” Turner said. “And then this past season I recently broke the Canada West 60m record. That was unexpected really, but it was an incredible experience.”

Many of Turner’s university teammates will be competing with her on Team Manitoba at the Summer Games, and she says the team is ready to pull off some big performances on home turf.

“It’s exciting - it does really give it that extra special feel,” she said. “We’re going to have the home crowd, we know the track – we train on it every day – so that’s really exciting.”

Turner feels confident leading up to the competition, and isn’t afraid to say that she’s out to set a few new personal records.