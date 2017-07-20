Multiple charges laid in armed standoff in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba

PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE, Man. — Two men have been charged after RCMP said suspects barricaded themselves inside a house with firearms and two women in Portage la Prairie, Man., this week.

Police said Francis Markus Beaulieu, 27, from Portage la Prairie is facing 12 charges, including uttering threats and numerous firearm charges.

Joel John Beaudin, 27, also from Portage la Prairie, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and failure to comply with recognizance.

Police said an investigation is ongoing and more charges will be laid.

RCMP said the incident started Monday night when they received a report of a suspicious man and a white car on the driveway of a house on Oak Bay.

Officers arrived and found that a man inside the home had a firearm. Extra officers were then called in, including police dogs and negotiators.

RCMP said there were four people inside the home with an unknown number of firearms. Officers tried to enter the house, but barricades had been set up on the inside.

RCMP said they then used tear gas, at which point two women, aged 25 and 16, exited the house and were arrested. Two men remained in the house and barricaded themselves further. Officers were then able to forcibly enter the home and arrest two men.

All four people were treated for minor injuries, and no officers were injured, RCMP said.