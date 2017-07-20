Volunteers paint 'dingy' Winnipeg underpass to make it feel safe

Ugly. Dark. Dingy.

That’s how Sel Burrows describes the Main Street and Higgins Avenue underpass that connects Winnipeg’s downtown to the North End.

“Hundreds of people walk through this tunnel daily and you will find very few who feel safe doing so,” said Burrows, who represents the Point Douglas Residents Committee.

In an effort to make the area brighter and less intimidating, Burrows and a number of volunteers from a variety of community groups grabbed brushes and rollers on Thursday to slather white paint over the grey walls.

With a combined donation of $2,300 from the Downtown BIZ, North End Biz and Assiniboine Credit Union for paint and supplies, the two sides of the underpass are getting a makeover. The west side was painted Thursday and the east side will get its coat next Thursday.

“This project is the second phase of what started in April when we were able to convince Manitoba Hydro to double the amount of lighting in there and replace the orange-tinted covers to clear ones,” Burrows said.

One of the groups involved in the beautification project is the Mama Bear Clan, which patrols the area Thursdays and Sundays.

“Once the underpass is all painted, we are going to maintain the east side while Take Pride Winnipeg looks after the west side and we will cover up any graffiti we see,” said Bianca Ramos of the Mama Bear Clan.

Burrows was beaming as he described the positive feedback they received from pedestrians while they were in the midst of painting.