Wanted: Ideas for prime (and freshly painted) Exchange District property

If Winnipeggers don’t know where to find the Market Lands, a fresh coat of eye-catching purple-and-pink paint will soon change that.

The new splash of colour is an attempt to draw eyes to the 2.4-acre parcel of land in the Exchange District – and ideas from the people who flock to the newly made-over area.

Local development agency CentreVenture is gathering public input as to what the city should do with the Market Lands.

“A lot of people don’t know what or where it is,” said CentreVenture CEO Angela Mathieson, when referring to an initial round of consultation with about 300 Winnipeggers.

The agency has been assigned to figure out the best use for the land situated between King Street, Princess Street, William Avenue and James Avenue.

What stands there now is the empty former Public Safety Building and the Civic Centre Parkade that were shut down the summer of 2012.

A summer public engagement campaign, running from now until September, is aimed at attracting ideas as to how the area should be redeveloped.

“We have an opportunity to build something that’s truly a destination for all Winnipeggers and which all citizens can be proud of,” Matheson said.