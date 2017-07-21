Canadian music scene loses legendary rocker Kenny Shields
Shields required emergency heart surgery July 3. The band was in the midst of their final year of touring when he fell ill.
Canadian rock band Streetheart’s frontman Kenny Shields has passed away.
In a message on his Facebook page, guitarist and bandmate Jeff Neill posted “It is with deep sadness and regret that I announce that our dear friend and bandmate Kenny Shields has passed away quietly and peacefully early this morning at the St. Boniface General Hospital in Winnipeg MB.”
The band topped the Canadian charts with hits such as “Action,” “Hollywood,” “Under My Thumb,” “Tin Soldier,” “One More Time,” and “Snow White.”
Shields was born in 1947.
