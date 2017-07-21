Emergency response after passerby spots strange scene at Winnipeg shopping mall

WINNIPEG — A woman was taken to hospital after she was found passed out in the driver's seat of a car at a Winnipeg shopping mall with two children in the back.

Police tell C-T-V that officers were called to the mall parking lot on Wednesday after a passerby noticed a car with its engine running and the air conditioning on.

Witnesses say the temperature was around 26 Celsius at the time, but it's not known how long the three people had been in the car before they were removed.

The president of the United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg says responders gave the woman naloxone, an injectable opioid antidote.

The children were also taken to hospital as a precaution and Winnipeg Child and Family Services was notified.