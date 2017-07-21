Five things to do in Winnipeg this weekend, July 21-23

Fringe Festival turns 30

After three decades, the Winnipeg Fringe Festival continues to thrive. With 190 shows, over 1,600 performers (many of them local), bands and buskers, merchants, food trucks and free activities for the kiddies, festival goers will be kept busy and thoroughly entertained until the event ends July 30. Visit www.winnipegfringe.com for info on tickets and all things Fringe-related.

Hot diggity dog!

If you want to see some hilarious racing action this weekend, head out to Kildonan Place and cheer on your favourite pooch in the 2017 wiener dog races. The event, being held to recognize National Hot Dog Day, kicks off Sunday, July 23 at 2 p.m. with a wiener dog parade followed by the race. Donations will be collected to support Manitoba Mutts Dog Rescue, a 100 per cent volunteer-run no-kill shelter.

Do you like to say salsa?

Turn up the heat even more this weekend with Salsa Sundays at The Forks. The fun takes place under the canopy Sunday, July 23 beginning at 6 p.m. with the Salsa Explosion Dance Company, Latin bands, DJ’s, dance classes and more.

Stay indoors and socialize for a great cause

Got a hankering for music, prizes and the chance to give a friend the Manitoba meat shoulder at a weekend social? Big Brothers Big Sisters of Winnipeg will be raising funds for its youth mentoring programs that help kids and youth in Winnipeg receive one-on-one mentoring. The event takes place Friday, July 21 at 9 p.m. at the Tijuana Yacht Club, 1405 St. Matthews Avenue. Visit www.bigwinnipeg.com for more info.

Super-Spike serves up

Winnipeg’s favourite beach volleyball tournament returns, as MTS Super-Spike takes to the courts at Maple Grove Rugby Park Friday and Saturday. The popular annual event features two days worth of matches – including a number of highly competitive teams out to win top honours – as well as music from the likes of the Lytics, Grandson and big headliner Sam Roberts Band, which hits the stage at 9:45 p.m. Saturday. Proceeds from the tournament go to Volleyball Manitoba, KidSport Manitoba and True North Youth Foundation.