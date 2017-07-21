Manitoba government ensures Churchill won't be left in cold this winter
WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government says the northern port town of Churchill, which lost its rail link to the south this spring, will have enough propane to get it through the winter heating season.
The province says it has ordered enough propane for the community to last through to next June.
Premier Brian Pallister says the priority is to get the fuel to Churchill via ship by the end of September.
Pallister says Stittco Energy — which operates in northern Manitoba, Saskatchewan and the Northwest Territories — will handle the transfer at a total cost of $6 million.
Churchill relies on the rail line for food and supplies, but flood damage took the tracks out of commission in May.
Neither rail owner Omnitrax nor the Manitoba government has said it's willing to pay for repairs.
