Strike notice given for Winnipeg airport, walkout could happen Monday

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Airports Authority says it has received 72-hour strike notice from the union representing 150 workers at the Richardson International Airport.

Members of the Union of Canadian Transportation Employees, which is affiliated with the Public Service Alliance of Canada, voted in favour of a strike earlier this week.

In a news release, PSAC said the strike will commence at 3 a.m. on Monday if the union is unable to reach a tentative agreement with the employer.

That's an extension of the original strike deadline of 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

The strike would include duty managers, administrative workers, IT staff, maintenance workers and labourers.

Tyler MacAfee, director of communication for the Winnipeg Airports Authority, says the authority is prepared to continue mediation to find a suitable resolution in hopes of avoiding a labour disruption, a sentiment echoed by the union.

"Our team remains committed to working night and day until Monday morning to negotiate a fair tentative agreement for our members employed by the WAA," said Marianne Hladun, regional executive vice-president of PSAC Prairies. "We're still hopeful we can reach a deal and avoid the need for strike action."

The union has said the dispute is about saving jobs and stopping management from contracting out work.

MacAfee says the authority has never contracted out union work and says since a new terminal was opened in October 2011, union positions have increased.