Canada Games: Winnipeg twins paddling towards podium finishes

A pair of Winnipeg twin sisters is hoping to make waves at the Canada Games this summer, but you won’t see the duo paddling towards the same podium.

Maddy and Emma Mitchell, 19, are among the top paddling athletes of their age group in the country – and while they are both medal hopefuls in canoe kayak at the Canada Summer Games, they don’t actually compete against each other.

“Because I started after Emma, I chose not to kayak,” said Maddy. “I was better than the other girls who were kayaking here, but I didn’t want to compete against Emma, because we compete in every aspect of our lives.”

Being high performance athletes and sisters does have an advantage when it comes to travel, however.

“It’s nice when we go away for comps and training and stuff and you have someone you’re familiar with – you have your family there,” said Emma. “It’s always like that when we go to competitions, you always have someone there, but we don’t compete against each other so it’s nice to have the support.”

Maddy has been canoeing for five years, taking up the sport a year after Emma and their older sister Sarah started, following a paddling summer camp.

“We probably paddled like two kilometres – nothing – and I remember thinking it was so hard. But it was fun, so we came back and started doing it,” she said.

As kids, the twins were always participating in sports, but no other sport seemed to present as many opportunities as paddling.

“Growing up, we played soccer and I played baseball and hockey,” said Emma. “I remember when we were kids, we’d go on two or three kilometre runs as a family, and I always thought that was what everyone did. But now you see your other friends’ parents and other families and you realize not all families are that fit. Growing up we always did sports – it was just normal.”

As a multi-sport athlete, Emma was more elite than most, playing hockey at the double A level and fast-pitch softball, “but I didn’t see myself really going anywhere with it, whereas in paddling I still had a big future ahead of me.”

She ended up quitting those two sports to focus on kayaking – and it’s paid off, to say the least. Emma has competed internationally at the Pan Am Championships, the Olympic Hopes Regatta in Poland and a number of dragon boat world championships.

Like her identical twin, Maddy excels on the water, but hadn’t found her niche in the athletic world prior to starting the sport.

“I chose canoeing because I didn’t have to compete with Emma and we happened to need a girl for Canada Games that year, and I said I would do it,” she said. “I wasn’t very good at other sports though - I was like average. We were pretty active so for that reason we were good but I didn’t really excel at anything.”

At the Canada Summer Games this year, they will each be competing in every race in their respective divisions. That means about four races a day, and this time around, they’ve got medals on their mind.

“Going into this Games, it has a different feel because we are top competitors, we do have a good background, good experience,” Emma said. “We went to the last Canada Games and it was kind of different for those ones because we were fairly young – we were still fast but we were 15 and everyone else was 21, 19, that kind of thing.”

Canada Summer Games canoe kayak athletes may be up to 21 years old, so the Mitchells will be competing against older athletes – but it’ll be nothing like what they faced at age 15.

“I’d say that there are some events that to medal in would be nice, but there’s definitely some events that not only are we expected to medal, but we’re guaranteed to medal, so it’s good to look forward to that,” said Maddy.

Maddy is looking to continue her success from the 2015 Western Canada Games, where she won all the events she entered, coming home with 12 gold medals.

After the Games, the twins will be looking ahead to the National Championships in Welland, Ont. – and perhaps to the Canoe Marathon World Championships in South Africa.

“The nearest goal is to get carded on the national team, make world championships, that kind of thing,” said Emma. “Right now, we’re 19, so it’s our first year in senior. We had lots of success in junior – I’d been on the national team previously – but now, being 19 and being the youngest in senior, it’s really hard.”

Her twin agrees, saying that for her, it’s a trickier path as women’s canoe is relatively underdeveloped compared to kayaking.

“Women’s canoe isn’t in the Olympics yet but it’s there for 2020, but they’ve only added in one distance, which is the 200m race,” Maddy said, noting that she prefers longer events. “They won’t be sending a big team and either way, you’re bound to shorter distances – so if I could get better at those, that would be ideal.”