Farewell Kenny Shields: Winnipeggers reflect on frontman for 'hottest band going'

And you know, deep in your heart,

That you must have it your way.

So take your time, play out your part,

And you will have it your way.

I was 13 years old in 1982. Hearing “Have it your Way” on my tiny ghetto blaster was my introduction to the magical voice of Kenny Shields.

That Streetheart tune would be my go-to song the moment I heard he died of heart failure Friday morning.

Since then, tributes have been pouring in for the Canadian rock legend who was born in Nokomis, Saskatchewan in 1947 and eventually made Winnipeg his home.

It was no secret that the 69-year-old was very ill. Bandmate and close friend, Jeff Neill, kept everyone informed of Shields’ condition through regular updates on Facebook.

“He will no longer be able to fly or endure the physical demands of being on the road and playing live shows, which brings us to this difficult end point,” Neill posted July 5. “We have been dealing with this for some time now. We were hoping that we could make one last run this year to say goodbye to all our dear friends and fans who have supported us over the last 40 years.”

Days after Shields had gone in for emergency heart surgery, I spoke with Winnipeg music guru, Howard Mandshein, who was not only a friend, but a huge fan.

“I was that kid who would wait outside of The Norlander for hours in the cold to hear Streetheart,” Mandshein recalled. “They were the hottest band going, and all of these years later, they could still command an audience with Kenny totally owning that stage.”

“He defined what a frontman for a band is,” he said.