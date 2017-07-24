10 years of fighting pollution, but algae blooms still threaten Lake Winnipeg

Advocates will “Walk for Water” this weekend to fight the same Lake Winnipeg pollution fight over the past 10 years—except now the solution is more complicated.

On Monday, days before the walk, the federal government announced a $25.7-million investment into the Lake Winnipeg Basin Program with the aim of reducing nutrient pollution, protecting freshwater quality and collaborating with Indigenous peoples, according to a news release.

“Ten years ago, it was the concern over algae blooms that spurred the original founders of the Lake Winnipeg Foundation,” said Alexis Kanu, the foundation’s executive director, adding any funds they receive would go towards addressing that same concern.

On Sunday, when people gather in Matlock, Manitoba for a five-kilometre walk to raise awareness about lake preservation, they might see some of the slimy substance causing all the trouble.

Blue-green algae is caused by runoff from farmer’s fields and city streets that drains into Lake Winnipeg, overloading the water with nutrients, said Kanu.

The more recent factors of climate change and zebra mussels, an invasive species first found in Lake Winnipeg in 2013, complicate matters further.

“The way we thought about managing water in the past isn’t necessarily going to be valid anymore,” said Kanu, referencing higher rain levels that cause more runoff.

On top of that, the city is lobbying the province to loosen environmental restrictions that would allow more pollution to run into the lake.

“The city has been in violation of its environmental license at its north end plant for the past three years in terms of the phosphorus that its releasing,” said Kanu. “There needs to be municipal action.”

Action would require cooperation from multiple departments across levels of governments, something Kanu would also like to see when it comes time to distribute funds from the Lake Winnipeg Basin Program.

The second phase of the Winnipeg Basin Program wrapped up in March. Its evaluation report states the mandate to reduce nutrients in Lake Winnipeg did not make “adequate progress.”

Kanu hopes that, this time, all levels of government and stakeholders will collaborate in the planning stages to avoid a “scattershot approach,” which may have led to shortfalls in the past.