Drug trade and tech to blame for spike in Winnipeg violent crime: Police

Violent crimes are on the rise in Winnipeg and police are pointing their fingers at drug trafficking and new technology.

The violent crime rate and – property crime rate – both rose by eight per cent from 2015, according to the Winnipeg Police Service’s 2016 annual statistical report released Monday.

Statistics Canada also released data on the national crime rate, which shows that Winnipeg’s violent crime rate is the highest in Canada.

Organized drug networks have “contributed to some of the increases of violence,” said police chief Danny Smyth. Also, some drug users are turning to crime to feed their habits.

The prevalence of smartphones that now allow users and dealers to connect virtually anywhere may also explain a rise in crime coming from neighbourhoods typically thought to be “safe.”

“When it comes to drugs and drug trafficking, we’re a very mobile society now—the traffickers come to you,” said Smyth.

Violent crime in St. Boniface ballooned by 27 per cent this year, with non-violent crime rising similarly in St. Vital and River Heights.

Certain types of crime are also becoming more “internet-based”, which may explain the staggering rise in reports of child pornography (303 per cent) and counterfeiting (647 per cent), said Smyth.

While technology may be enabling some crimes, it also eases reporting.

Cop Logic, a new online reporting system, is said to make it easier for people to report property crimes.