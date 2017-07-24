Police arrest pair in string of violent Winnipeg robberies

A man and a woman are facing charges following a string of violent robberies on the Pembina Highway Saturday night.

According to Winnipeg police, a 25-year-old woman was at a restaurant in the 2700 block of the highway when she was assaulted by another woman just before 11 p.m. The victim suffered minor injuries.

At around 11 p.m., a 16-year-old was riding his bike near Pembina Highway and Dalhousie Street when he was approached by a man and woman, who knocked him off his bike and assaulted him while on the ground. The suspects fled, stealing the bike and the victim's personal belongings. The teen was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

About 15 minutes later, a 16-year-old girl was reportedly confronted by a man and woman in the same area. The man grabbed her phone and "assaulted her in the upper body," according to police. The victim was knocked to the ground and further assaulted, but sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Then, just before midnight, a woman in her 40s was at a retail store in the 2100 block of Pembina when she was confronted by a man and a woman who demanded her phone. By then, detectives from the major crimes unit were already on scene investigating the three other incidents, when they arrested the two suspects as they were allegedly trying to rob the victim.