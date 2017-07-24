Seventeen nursing positions eliminated at Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority has announced 17 nurse positions are being eliminated at Health Sciences Centre.

One of them is a senior nurse specialist who was responsible for educating others on caring for burn patients, while a similar position is being eliminated in HSC's trauma unit.

The news came as a shock to the Manitoba Fire Fighters Burn Fund.

Chairman Martin Johnson says he's confused and concerned about why such a critical job would be axed, saying the nurse's work helped cut down on hospital admissions and infections.

An $83-million cost saving target has been mandated by the government of Premier Brian Pallister, and WRHA spokeswoman Lori Lamont says tough decisions are having to be made.

She says the nurse specialists are not as hands-on as the frontline staff, and the guidelines they helped developed are now well known by existing nurses and managers who Lamont says can fill the void without impacting patient care.

"There was some significant overlap in some of the roles and responsibilities for a number of different nursing positions," says Lamont.

The other 15 jobs being eliminated are nurses who administer IVs.

The WRHA says HSC was the only hospital in Manitoba that still had such a team, adding that administering IVs is now part of a regular nurse's duties.

The Manitoba Nurse’s Union says care could suffer by downloading more to overworked nurses.

“It is a frontline service cut, it's a nurse providing care," says union president Sandi Mowat.

The WRHA says the latest measures are expected to save $1.2 million, adding the impacted nurses will be able to apply for other vacancies.