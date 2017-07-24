Giant new 'Winnipeg' sign to light up at The Forks

Winnipeg is the next Canadian city to get its very own big block-letter sign – similar to those in Toronto, Ottawa and Hamilton.

Just in time for the Canada Summer Games, The Forks will be getting an eight-by-53 foot sign, which will fully illuminate “Winnipeg” in coloured letters.

“The Winnipeg sign is sure to become a city landmark,” said Jeff Hnatiuk, president and CEO of the 2017 Canada Summer Games Host Society, in a City of Winnipeg media release.

“We are pleased that it will stand as a reminder of the 2017 Canada Summer Games for years to come.”

The sign will sit near the Festival Stage, and is one of several legacy pieces of Winnipeg hosting the Canada Summer Games, which start this Friday.

Installation of the new sign is scheduled for Wednesday.

The sign’s inaugural lighting will occur Saturday, July 29 during the Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Jeux du Canada Games Festival at The Forks, and is expected to be operational throughout the duration of the games.

The construction of the sign was funded by the City of Winnipeg through the Civic Initiatives Fund at a budgeted cost of $120,000, the city said.