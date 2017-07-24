West Broadway clinic expanding, moving services

A cornerstone of healthcare in West Broadway will be moving its services into other locations next month, as part of the organization’s long-term plan for expansion.

Klinic Community Health, a counselling and education non-profit centre, will be moving its drop-in counselling program and Teen Talk as of Aug. 18, as it closes its Broadway location.

The Teen Talk program, which offers youth health services, including information on sexuality, reproductive and mental health, substance-use awareness and anti-violence is becoming part of Sexuality Education Resource Centre (SERC) on Osborne St.

Drop-in counselling, which includes suicide crisis assistance, will now be at the organization’s Klinic on Portage (KoP) location.

“Our challenge was that our services were already quite tight in the space that we are in on Portage,” said Klinic and SERC executive director Nicole Chammartin.

“But we were able to make some changes to make it reasonable for us for the next little bit.”

These changes come ahead of Klinic’s transition into a new building on Sherbrook Street, though the exact details on when that move will happen haven’t emerged yet.

A buyer for the building also hasn’t been announced, though Chammartin said “we’re working to line up buyers that will fit--in terms of continuing to service the community.”

The collation is not expected to cause a downsize in staff.

“We’re excited to be moving toward a space that’s going to continue to allow us to expand,” she said.